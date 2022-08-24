Dale Edward Livgren, 96, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at College View in Hastings, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Clay Center Christian Church with Pastor Arick Johanson officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., at the Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center, NE.