Dale Edward Livgren, 96, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at College View in Hastings, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Clay Center Christian Church with Pastor Arick Johanson officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., at the Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center, NE.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Clay Center Christian Church Building Fund in Clay Center, NE or the Wellspring Crisis Pregnancy Center in Hastings, NE.
Dale Edward Livgren was born on August 17, 1926, to Albert and Judith Livgren on the farm at rural Harvard, NE. He received his education at Price Rural School and Clay Center Public School graduating from there in 1944. He married Ruth VonSpreckelsen on August 22, 1946, in Mankato, Kansas and to this union 4 children were born.
Dale farmed and raised cattle on the family farm in rural Harvard and also near Spring Ranch for well into his 90’s. In 1986 he and Ruth moved from the family farm and “retired” to the Spring Ranch farm. In 2010 they purchased a home in Clay Center. In January of 2021, they made the move to College View in Hastings.
Dale loved working with his Belgian horses and helped organize the Draft Horse Pulls at Old Trusty Days. He was a graduate of the World Wide School of Auctioneering and enjoyed calling a few auctions in the area. He was passionate about blood donations and was a 20+ gallon donor.
Music played a big part in his life and he could be heard singing and playing his guitar at home and around the area at different events. Dale was known for his warm personality and willingness to serve anyone. He never knew a stranger.
Dale cherished his family and was always ready to help and served them well. He along with Ruth would run to help their family. Whether it was new grandbabies, moving, home improvement projects, tree clean-up after storms- they were always there.
Dale was an active member in the Clay Center Christian Church serving on the board, teaching Sunday School, participating in choir and music ensembles, and being an elder. He was elected to the Clay Center Public School Board of Education, the Lewis Township Board and was a member of the Clay Center Lions Club. Dale and Ruth enjoyed being a part of the Square Naders Square Dance Club in Fairfield for several years.
He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 76 years; children, Douglas (Sandy) Livgren, Karin (Ross) VanderHamm, Judith (David) Woods and Kristin (John) Dittmer; grandchildren, Kendra Johnson, Joel Livgren, Lance Livgren, Kara Jordan, Nathan VanderHamm, Laura Case, David VanderHamm, Jason Woods, Nicholas Woods, Pamela Spilker, Philip Dittmer, Matthew Dittmer, Cheyanne Lowe and 33 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Lavon VonSpreckelsen and brother-in-law Bert VonSpreckelsen and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Arnold Livgren and sisters Thelma Getz and Eunice Boyd.
