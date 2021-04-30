Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dale Edward Mueller, 86, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Salem Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery in Superior.
Book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dale was born May 13, 1934, in Nelson, Nebraska, to Carl and Elsa Anna Maria (Eilers) Mueller. He graduated from Nelson High School in 1951. Dale served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed in Germany. He married Mona Langer on August 5, 1956.
Dale was a postmaster in Harvard for many years. He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and National Association of Postmasters (NAPUS).
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilbur Mueller and Marvin Mueller; and grandson-in-law, Brady Cooper.
Survivors include wife, Mona Mueller of Hastings; children, spouses and families, Alan Lee and Beth Mueller of De Pere, WI, Logan and Rachel of De Pere, WI, Rex Carl and Kim Mueller of Omaha, Ryan and Leslie of Omaha, Jeanne and Shane Surface of Papillion, Melissa and Brian Nelson of Springfield, Ethan and Landon of Springfield, Katie and Shane Yockey of Springfield, Leif, Elsa, and Kai of Springfield, Mary Beth Cooper of Colorado Springs, CO; siblings and spouses, Ralph and Sharlee Mueller of Littleton, CO, Doris Swanstrom of Moses Lake, WA, Lester and Karen Mueller of Broomfield, CO, Glen and Carol Mueller of Nelson, Carl Jr. and Debbie Mueller of Pueblo, CO, Richard and Valli Mueller of Herford, AZ; sister-in-law, Joyce Mueller of Hastings; brother-in-law and spouse, Frank and Bonnie Langer of Superior; and many nieces and nephews.
