Dale Fred Wittrock, 82, of Davenport, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Geneva.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Davenport.
Dale Fred Wittrock, 82, of Davenport, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Geneva.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Davenport.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Davenport.
Urbauer-Price Funeral Home of Davenport is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.