Lifetime Kenesaw, Nebraska resident Dale Martin Finnigsmier was called home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Services will be at 10:30 am on Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw with Pastor Paul Duffy officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Kenesaw Fire Department or the Kenesaw Heritage Museum.
Dale was born on September 24, 1929, at the family farm in Kenesaw, to Henry Martin and Emma (Meyer) Finnigsmier, their 6th child. He was baptized, confirmed, and married at St Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Dale attended Kenesaw Public School 1st through 12th grade and graduated in 1949. He married the love of his life, Harriette Ernst, on June 4, 1950.
Dale joined his dad on the family farm and then was drafted in the US Army. He served from August 27, 1953 to June 18, 1955. Hattie joined him during those years when she could and they had some great stories to tell. They had some rough times, burying two infants, but returned home to the family farm in Kenesaw, resumed their farming operation, and were blessed with three healthy girls, Valerie, Sally, and Ann.
Dale was a very successful farmer and loved tilling the soil, planting, watering, and most of all harvest. Harvest signaled a time of completion and some much needed rest.
Together, Dale and Hattie enjoyed life and were blessed with many years together. They provided for their three girls and loved boating, camping, vacations, and just having fun.
Later in life, Dale took up toy collecting and built four Model T’s. They completed 49 model T tours and made many lasting friendships along the way. Dale loved to “tinker” in his shop and continued this hobby until his move to Edgewood Vista of Hastings in October of 2021.
If there was one comment Dale might make to you it would be “Do you have a hobby in mind for retirement?” He did, and his years of retirement were blessed with good health and many dear friends.
Dale’s faith, family, and friends were very important to him. His favorite bible verse is from Ephesians 2: 8-9. For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith – and it is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God – not by works, so that no one can boast.
Dale is survived by his three daughters, Valerie (Brent) Schirmer of Kenesaw, Sally (Steve) Theesen of Castle Rock, CO, and Ann (Mark) Utter of Kenesaw; six grandchildren, Sarah (Christian) Kroos, Tim (Samantha) Schirmer, Melissa (John) Striebel, Rachel (Brian) Harris, Vincent (Libby) Utter, Ross (Mackenzie) Theesen; ten great-grandchildren, Bridger, McKinnley, Lottie, Cooper, Hattie, Isabelle, Owen, Hazel, Colin, and Rhett; nieces, extended family, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Hattie, infant daughter, and infant son Tommy Dale.
