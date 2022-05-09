Dale R. Davis, 52, of Hastings, Nebraska, died May 6, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A celebration of life will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Masonic Temple in Hastings. Please feel free to honor him in your Husker, Star Wars or Marvel t-shirt.
DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Hastings Public Schools Foundation or Hastings Community College Foundation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Dale was born August 30, 1969, in Albany, GA, to Ronald and Janice (Groter) Davis. He married Cathy (Toms) in York, on January 8, 1993. First and foremost, they were the best of friends.
A graduate of Venice High School in Venice, FL, Dale graduated from Hastings College in 1993. He worked for NTV Network for a number of years as a director and commercial producer.
He eventually joined Hastings Public Schools as a building custodian and spent 11 years at Lincoln Elementary School.
Dale loved what he did and his interactions with his students at Lincoln were a big part of his happiness in life. Most recently, he managed the custodial department at CCC in Hastings. He was employed there at the time of his death.
Dale’s children were his pride and joy. Following his son’s sporting events and coaching his teams was so important to him as his dad.
Likewise, as his daughter got more involved in music and theatre, there was no one more proud than he was to see her perform and create. He shared a love of history, Star Wars and Marvel movies with his kids.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, Wyatt and daughter-in-law, Ryanna of Lincoln; daughter, Annie of Hastings; father, Ron; brother, Clint both of Aurora, CO; aunts, Renee (Ron) Kaefer of Venice, FL, Cristie (Paul) Bennett of Naples, FL, and Karen Uhlman of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; uncles, Robert Groter of Missouri and Bob (Lorraine) Davis of Pittsburg, PA; sisters-in-law, Vicki (Mick) Northrop, Cindi (Steve) Nickel of York, and Kristi (Marc) Felix of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Tommy (Dee) Toms of Hastings; 12 nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Janice, and grandparents.
