Dan Crissman, age 76, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at his home in Smith Center, Kansas. He was born December 1, 1945. Dan did construction/sheet rock.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the mortuary.
Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary.
Burial will follow in the Price Cemetery in Lebanon, KS.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Dan Crissman Memorial Fund and can be sent in care of the mortuary.
Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary of Smith Center is handling the arrangements.
To leave an online condolence visit www.simmons-rentschler.com.
