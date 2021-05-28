Dan Jennings Fisher was born on May 10, 1960 to Dan and Alice Fisher in Orange, California. The young couple nicknamed their son “Jenn” to distinguish him from his father. By the time Jenn was three years old, the family had moved to Crawford, Nebraska.
As a young boy, Jenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing tricks on others. When the family moved to a ranch outside of Crawford in the early 1970s, Jenn began to trap and started to ride motorcycles. During his teenage years, Jenn enjoyed having fun and soon decided that school wasn’t for him. He took on several jobs during this time and eventually ended up enlisting in the United States Marines. The Marines might have seemed an odd choice for someone who generally pushed against authority, but while in the Marines Jenn found a place as well as many true loyal friends. He also reverted to his birth name, Dan.
From 1981-84, Dan served as a Presidential Honor Guard Squad Leader in Washington, D.C. where he oversaw full honor arrivals, firing parties and funeral details. He served numerous times at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Dan was then stationed in Beaufort, SC as a Flight Line Plane Captain where he set up aircraft for air crews and supervised plane captains.
Dan received an associate degree in Building Construction Technology from the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort, SC. Following his 1988 honorable discharge from the Marines, Dan worked in computer assisted design at several companies in North Carolina and South Carolina. Although Dan enjoyed living on the East Coast, he felt a pull back to Nebraska and in the late 1990s he returned to Edgar, NE to work with his father for Oregon Trail Insurance Agency which he later purchased.
While in Edgar, Dan became active in several organizations including the Edgar Rescue Unit, Lions Club, the Edgar City Council, American Legion, and the Church of the Plains.
On March 11, 2005, the apple of Dan’s eye entered the world-Alyssa Marie Fisher. Alyssa soon became a daddy’s girl and the two enjoyed adventures together including hunting, swimming, riding motorcycles, and traveling. Over the years, Alyssa and Dan made several trips to Washington, D.C., the Florida coast, and a train ride to Oregon.
Through his travels, Dan made many true friends and he stayed in touch with those friends including former classmates, motorcycle riders, Marine brothers, and anyone who enjoyed a good time. If you were a friend of Dan’s, you could always count on a place to stay and a good time at the “Home for Wayward Bikers.”
The last four years have been a battle that Dan approached with his Marine attitude: put your head down and keep going. After suffering a stroke while riding his motorcycle in 2017, Dan recovered but never fully regained his vision. For the last two years, cancer was his enemy and finally took him on May 27, 2021.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Alice Fisher, along with his grandparents Leo and Nina Fisher, and Bud and Mary Jennings.
His survivors include his beloved daughter, Alyssa; his ex-wife, Tammy Fisher of Davenport; stepdaughters, Kayla (Josh) Blomstedt, and Becca Schnakenberg of Grand Island; sisters, Catie (John) Limbach of Lincoln, and Amy King of Bend, OR; nieces, Jocelyn (Josh) Houston of Omaha, and Whitney Limbach (Jeff Adamo) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Norah and Axel Blomstedt; great-nephew and niece, Parker and Aubrey Houston; special friend, Andrea Iske of Tulsa, OK. He also leaves behind numerous friends who touched his life in so many ways.
A celebration of Dan Fisher’s Life will be held on Tuesday, June 1 at 11 a.m. in Edgar at the Williams Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Tobias Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
The family will forever be thankful for those who have reached out to help Dan and the family in any way. We owe you our eternal gratitude. Fish is now enjoying a long ride and a cold drink. Live to Ride-Ride to Live.
Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
