Hastings, Nebraska resident Daniel David “Dan” Bogan, 58, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Celebration of Life will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, November 7, at Elks Country Club in Hastings. Private family burial will be held at a later date at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, with family present 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required to be worn to the Celebration of Life and visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dan was born March 3, 1963, in Hastings, NE to Dave & Luetta (Titkemeier) Bogan. He attended Hastings Senior High School and HVAC School. Dan married Alayna Dungan on July 7, 2007. He was employed at Rutt’s Heating & Air in Hastings. Dan enjoyed spending his time playing golf and was a member of the Elks Club. He liked to bowl, play ping-pong, and throw darts.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Luetta Bogan; and his grandparents.
Survivors include his wife, Alayna Bogan of Hastings; children, Scott Bogan of Lincoln; Teddy Gandert of Hastings, Leandra Gandert of Hastings; grandchildren, Robby Vanorsby, Xzavion Vanorsby, Zayde Vanorsby; father, Dave Bogan of Hastings; siblings, Mike (Marcee) Bogan of Doniphan, Kathy Borrell (James Struss) of Hastings; nieces, Megan (Nick) Stone of Grand Island, Lisa Borrell (Simon Placke) of Palmer; nephew, Nick (Ann) Helton of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, Larry Dungan of Idaho Springs, CO, William Dungan of Gypsum, CO; special friend, Kurt Hunt of Las Vegas, NV; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.