Hastings resident Daniel ‘Doc’ Dedrick, 58, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, at the Disability American Veterans Club (DAV) in Hastings. There will be no burial at this time.
Memorials may be given to his family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dan was born November 29, 1963, in Hastings, NE to Larry and Colleen (Pettengill) Dedrick.
Dan married Dawnell Koehler on July 2, 2022. He managed O’Reilly in Hastings and worked security at Central Community College.
Dan enjoyed playing pool and darts and was on several leagues in the past. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and also on Facebook playing different games with his friends.
He is survived by his wife, Dawnell (Koehler) Dedrick. He is also survived by his parents, Larry and Colleen Dedrick; brother, Tim (Shelly) Dedrick; nephews, Dave (Wendy) Dedrick, Jeff (Nikita) Dedrick, all of Hastings, stepchildren, Valerie (Duol) Wuol, Nickow (Jade) Panganiban, Brandon Panganiban, all of Hastings, and Alex (Justine) Panganiban of Chattanooge, TN; stepgrandchildren, Duron, Dusean, Dumonte Wuol, Katelynn Albers, Dayton Byres, Kayden and Hazel Panganiban, all of Hastings; several great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents as well as several uncles.
