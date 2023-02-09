Daniel L. Garman, 69, of Burr Oak, Kansas, died February 7, 2023, at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Visitation with the family present will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low 17F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low 17F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:28 pm
Daniel L. Garman, 69, of Burr Oak, Kansas, died February 7, 2023, at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Visitation with the family present will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Private family graveside services will be Saturday, 10:00 am at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak, Kansas.
Following the committal service friends are invited to join the family at the Burr Oak Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a time of refreshments and fellowship.
A memorial fund has been established by the family for later designation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.