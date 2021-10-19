Lincoln, Nebraska resident Daniel Lynn Sorgenfrei, 72, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his home in Lincoln.
Private graveside services will be conducted at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
