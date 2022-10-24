Hastings, Nebraska, resident Daren Aldrich, 49, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, following a long battle recovering from a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed and hospitalized since May.

He was truly inspirational in his fight to overcome all odds in his recovery and renew himself until the complications of a severe infection overcame him. A memorial celebration of life is being planned for a later date in the spring.