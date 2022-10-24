Hastings, Nebraska, resident Daren Aldrich, 49, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, following a long battle recovering from a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed and hospitalized since May.
He was truly inspirational in his fight to overcome all odds in his recovery and renew himself until the complications of a severe infection overcame him. A memorial celebration of life is being planned for a later date in the spring.
Daren was born March 13, 1973, in Hastings to Lawrence (Red) Aldrich and Linda Johnson Brown. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1991.
Daren was self-employed and enjoyed doing meticulous work for many of his friends and family in the Hastings area.
Most of his spare time was spent with family and friends, going to their sports games, snow sledding, fishing, hunting, playing cornhole and card games.
He had a unique ability to enjoy life and have a magnetic impact on the enjoyment of those around him.
As described by his niece, Emma, Daren had an inquisitive mind, always finding multiple solutions to each problem life threw his way. He was one of those people who could make light of any situation, one of those people who could make anyone laugh at any point in time, one of those people who simply made life infinitely better.
Daren was never married. He is survived by his father, Lawrence (Red) Aldrich of Hastings; his mother, Linda Johnson Brown and stepfather Lloyd Brown of Hastings; sister, Tami Consbruck (Mike) of Hastings; half-sister Lynn Hansford of Brighton, CO, and half-brother, Jeff Aldrich of Denver, CO; niece, Emma Consbruck and nephews, Nathan and Caleb Consbruck, all of Hastings; and other extended family and close friends, including long-time friend George Werner of Hastings.
