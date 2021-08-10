Hastings, Nebraska resident Darlene E. Wolfe, 83, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Grand Island.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 12, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Darlene was born August 20, 1937, in Hastings, NE to Lloyd & Jeannette (Murra) Yost. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1955. Darlene married James “Jim” Wolfe on July 12, 1957, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Darlene worked as a legal secretary for many years retiring from Langvardt, Foote & Valle Law Office. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hastings Legal Secretary Association, Hastings Saddle Club, a lifetime member of the Nebraska Appaloosa Horse Club, Women’s Bowling League, and First United Methodist Christians Women's Club.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Ahlin; and brothers-in-law, Gary E. Wolfe and Donald Gray Jr.
Survivors include her husband, James “Jim” Wolfe of Hastings; children and spouse, Bryan and Kathy Wolfe of Omaha, Kristine Wolfe of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Jason and Brittany Wolfe of Omaha, Michael and Isabelle Wolfe of Colorado Springs, CO; great-grandchildren, Noah Wolfe, Everly Wolfe; sisters and spouse, Barbara Gray of Lincoln, Linda and Gale Raddatz of Sidney; many nieces, nephews and friends.
