Darlene J. Dieken, 86, of Hastings, Nebraska died, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata, Nebraska with Pastor Greg Volzke officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Friday, January 6, 2023 at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River.