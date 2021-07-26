Darlene J. Overleese, 83, of Franklin, Nebraska, died July 24, 2021.
She was born June 16, 1938 near Riverton, NE to parents Alfred and Sarah (Noble) Kugler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Overleese, March 2020.
Family greeting friends Wednesday, July 28 6-8 p.m. at Franklin Methodist Church. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29 at Franklin Methodist Church. Burial in Greenwood cemetery in Franklin. Memorials may be directed to FFA and The Teammates of FPS; the Church or Arbor Care of Franklin.
Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin is caring for the family.
