Darlene M. (Fraser) VanBoening Engel, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Azria Health in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February, 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill and one hour prior to service at the church. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Merten-Butler Mortuary’s website. To view the service, go to Darlene’s obituary and click the play button towards the bottom of the page.
Darlene was born on August 13, 1930, to Roy H. and Lucille A. (Richison) Fraser in Webster County, Nebraska.
She attended country school near Bladen, Nebraska, and graduated from Bladen High School in 1947. On January 30, 1948, she married Dean VanBoening at Bellville, Kansas. Born to this union were six children.
Dean passed away on September 6, 1978. Darlene married Chet Engel on March 6, 1982, at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings, Nebraska.
Chet passed away on January 21, 2008. Darlene was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill and St. Paul Ladies Aide. She loved to dance, loved sewing and crafts and gardening.
Darlene is survived by three sons and spouse, Lamar (Gloria) VanBoening, Lawrence, Nebraska, Jerry (Alicia) VanBoening, Hastings, Lonnie (Cindy) VanBoening, Blue Hill; two daughters and sons-in-law, DeAnn Wieland, Omaha, Nebraska, Denise (Dan) Heguy, Golden, Colorado, Stan Wieland, Lincoln, Nebraska, Tom Schmidt, Blue Hill; sister, Joyce Mefford, Genoa, Nebraska; one brother and sister-in-law, Terry (Sharon) Fraser, Hastings; grandchildren, Tim (Crystal) Wieland, Shanie (Sven) Deepe, Laura (Todd) Himmelberg, Andrew VanBoening (Alicia Zarraga), Sandra (Dustin) Clonch, Christine (Ty) Shearman, Jennifer (Josh) Berns, Todd (Tami) Frazier, Casey VanBoening, Joshua (Tara) Nicolarsen, Nicholas (Brittany) Heguy, Peyton (Tyler) Konan, Jared Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Kennedy (Grant) Frederickson, Zoey Wieland, Harlie Himmelberg, Brody Himmelberg, Jordan (Stephen) McConnell, Garrett Frazier, Markki (Michael) Dahl, Calvin Clonch, Henry Clonch, Elsie Clonch, Miles Shearman, Adalee Berns, Gregg Nicolarsen; great-great grandchild, Brystol Dahl.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Brooke Schmidt; son-in-law, Gregg Nicolarsen; brother-in-law, Don Mefford; grandson, Tyler Wieland.
