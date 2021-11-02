A Funeral Mass for Darlene will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva, Nebraska. A Graveside Service will be held at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. A Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva, Nebraska. Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Geneva Fire & Rescue Squads.
Darlene O'Brien
