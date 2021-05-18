Hastings, Nebraska resident Darlene Schliep, 89, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at College View Assisted Living & Memory Care in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association. There will be no viewing or visitation due to Darlene’s wishes to be cremated.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Darlene was born April 23, 1932, in Deweese, NE to Amel A. & Tracy (Brym) Dalluge. She graduated from Fairfield High School. Darlene married Dana Gale Schliep on July 23, 1950, in Fairfield; he preceded her in death on December 24, 2013.
Darlene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a homemaker and her family and friends will remember her most for her cooking, gardening, creativity, decorating, encouragement, and her will to serve others. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, PEO, Home Extension Club, and was always involved in a bible study.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dana Gale Schliep; grandson, Joshua Bachman; brothers, Wilford Dalluge and Marion Dalluge; sisters, Lillyanna Arnold and Eleanor Roberts; brother-in-law, Clarence Schliep; and sister-in-law, Lucille Ridgway.
Survivors include her daughters, Jacquie (Jeff) Bachman of Republican City, Judy (Larry) Gunn of Lincoln; grandchildren, Emily (Brian) Pfeiffer and their children, Eleanor, Paxton, Ambrose, Marielle, Justin and Naomi, Jessica (Landon) Meyer and their children, Crayton, Maddox and Brooks, Evan (Nicole) Gunn, Josi (Ryan) Seibert and their children, Cohen and Juniper, Eric Gunn, Jacob (Morgan) Bachman and their child, Camden; many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.
