Hastings, Nebraska, resident Darlene “Tommy” Thomsen, 97, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Celebration of life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Darlene “Tommy” Thomsen, 97, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Celebration of life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.