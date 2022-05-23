Hastings, Nebraska, resident Darlene “Tommy” Thomsen, 97, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials may be given to Mary Lanning Hospice.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Tommy was born March 15, 1925, in Minden to Thomas and Clara (Nelson) Tomsen. She graduated from high school in 1943.
Tommy married Burdette Oliver Thomsen on July 12, 1944. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2014.
Tommy was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed volunteering. She helped with Mary Lanning Hospice for numerous years.
Tommy enjoyed spending her time with her family. She volunteered over 15,000 hours at Mary Lanning Healthcare and was awarded numerous awards. She was also named “Volunteer of the Year” for Adams County.
Tommy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burdette Oliver Thomsen; and siblings and spouses, Ethel and Ray Eastergaard and Clarence and Lorane Nelsen.
Survivors include sons and spouses, Dr. Steven and Danielle Thomsen of Lawrence, KS, Gary and Linda Thomsen of Hastings, Scott and Julie Thomsen of Hastings, John Thomsen of Hastings; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
