Darrel E. Wehnes, 84, of Inland, Nebraska died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Funeral services are 10:30 am Friday, June 4, at Harvard United Methodist Church with Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick officiating. There will be a lunch at the church following the service prior to burial. Internment is scheduled after lunch at the Inland Cemetery.
Darrel was born May 17, 1937, in Edgar, NE to Edward and Matilda (Waterman) Wehnes. His family moved to Inland in 1947 where he attended school.
The love of his life was Sandra Sole and they were united in marriage on April 30, 1957 in Idaho. After their marriage the couple soon moved to Inland.
Darrel served on the Inland school board, Farmland Co-op board and Nebraska Crop Improvement Association board. He was a member of the Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show and the Eagles Lodge in Hastings. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and close friends. He really enjoyed driving his farming equipment (especially harvesting crops) for more than 50 years of his life. He was a farmer. Darrel enjoyed frequenting antique shows and “the boats” in Council Bluffs with his wife, Sandra.
Darrel is survived by his eldest son, David and his wife Brenda of Harvard, NE; son, Ruben Wehnes of Inland, NE; his only daughter, Sara Jane Wehnes, and her partner Patrick Murphy of Westminster, CO. His grandchildren are: Rebecca (Wehnes) and her husband Eric Woolsey of Hastings, NE; Jason and Amanda Wehnes of Arnold, NE; Zeb and Emily Wehnes of Inland, NE. Darrel’s great-grandchildren are Zaiden Nutz, Damiah Wehnes and Jude Wehnes, all of Inland, NE. He will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents; 5 sisters and their spouses, Leona (Henry) Fredricks, Thelma (Joe) Williams, Ethyl (Charlie) Mosier, Viola (Wes) Troudt and Elsie (Orville) Troudt; and daughter in-law, Anna Wehnes.
The family respectfully requests memorials in lieu of flowers be made to the Harvard Rest Haven memorial fund.
