Juniata, Nebraska, resident, Darrel Lee Stromer, 88, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE, surrounded by his family.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata.