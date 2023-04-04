Juniata, Nebraska, resident, Darrel Lee Stromer, 88, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE, surrounded by his family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Foundation or Adams County Fair Foundation.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Darrel’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Darrel was born May 7, 1934, in Adams County, NE, to Alvin and Helen (Hobrock) Stromer. He graduated from Juniata High School in 1952 and received his degree in diesel mechanics from Milford Trade School.
Darrel married Marilyn Gangwish on June 20, 1954, at Juniata Community Church in Juniata.
Darrel owned and operated Stromer Land Leveling for 65 years and also farmed throughout Adams County.
He was a lifelong member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he was involved in serving on many committees and volunteered his time in many capacities.
Darrel was a charter member of Nebraska Land Improvement Contractors of America (NLICA) and past president of the Adams County Ag Society Board of Directors.
He was President of the Adams County Fair Foundation, past Captain of the Juniata Volunteer Fire Department, and an organizing member of the Oregon Trail Rodeo.
In 2000, he received the John Justin Committeeman of the year, an award honoring one volunteer among the 600 pro rodeos across the nation.
Darrel enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling around the world with Marilyn.
Darrel’s grandchildren loved going to the Barrel Bar with him to have his namesake sandwich ”The Stromer.”
Stromer Land Leveling was his lifelong passion, and he resisted all suggestions to consider retirement. In the end, Darrel got his way by never having to retire.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Sam Tong; and grandson, Aaron Tong.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Stromer of Juniata; children and spouses, Cindy and Dave Timperley of Lincoln, NE, Lori and Reid Tolley of North Canton, OH, Kristy Tong of Honolulu, HI, Jackie Queen of Juniata; grandchildren and spouses, Brent and Jenn Timperley, Eric and Erica Timperley, Tyler and Rachel Timperley, Zach Tolley, Ben Tolley, Adam Tong, Austin Tong, Anela Tong, Avery Queen, Anna and Matt Nickerson, Abby Queen; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Allen of Oshkosh, NE; brother-in-law, Jerry Gangwish of Sutton; sister-in-law, Carolyn Cook of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
