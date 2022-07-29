Darrel Ross Bullard, 91, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away peacefully on July 25, 2022 at the Premiere Estates of Kenesaw.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1 PM at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Micah Gaunt officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the church. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Darrel was born on August 14, 1930 in Inavale, NE the second son of John W. and Hazel Bernice (Barnes) Bullard. He grew up working in his father, John's Texaco Station on South Burlington St. in Hastings. He seemed to know from an early age that he wanted to work on cars for a living. He was always mechanically inclined. Always taking things apart and putting them back together as a kid. Anything that had working parts - clocks, radios, cars, etc. He was always a bit bored with school, dropping out of school to work with his grandpa fixing cars when he was 16.
He enlisted in the Army with a friend at 18. They went through Basic Training together at Fort Sill, OK. Marrying his first wife, Wanda in 1950 at 20. To this union three sons were born: Ken, Keith and Kent. Darrel worked with Dale at Ely's Garage in Red Cloud for one year, A.H. Jones (Chrysler/Plymouth) in Hastings, Hastings Battery and Electric in Hastings, and for Paul Blum in Alma, NE.
After his divorce from Wanda in 1953 he later remarried in November of 1954 to Lois Schukei. The couple moved to Westminster, CO in 1963. In Colorado, Darrell worked for Mountain Bell for 8 years. In December of 1981, Mountain Bell then transferred him to Phoenix, AZ. He later worked in his own shop attached to a garage, Stahl's Automotive, overhauling carburetors. The couple then moved back to Hastings in April of 2001.
His survivors include his sons, Ken Bullard and Keith (Roxanne) Bullard; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; and son, Kent.
