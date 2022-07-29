Darrel Ross Bullard, 91, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away peacefully on July 25, 2022 at the Premiere Estates of Kenesaw.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1 PM at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Micah Gaunt officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the church. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.