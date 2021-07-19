Darrel W. Ragland Jul 19, 2021 Jul 19, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska resident Darrel W. Ragland, 64, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home. Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Darrel W. Ragland Cremation Center Hastings Nebraska Funeral Home Pass Away Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLincoln chain wants to expand to other Nebraska citiesUNL professor says implosion of Pound Hall provides insight into Surfside condo collapseOfficials concerned as COVID-19 cases triple in Lincoln over two weeksWorld’s largest steam locomotive to stop Aug. 8 in HasitngsLincoln woman's federal lawsuit over injuries during protest against local law enforcement agencies can move forwardPassing down heritageFillmore County livestock auction still going strong after 74 yearsMan challenges drug chargeValparaiso voters recall village board memberCraftsman pays tribute to farmyards of days gone by Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.