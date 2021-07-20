Darrel Wayne Ragland, 64 years old, of Hastings, Nebraska, went to his eternal home on Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Darrel, formerly of North Platte, died from Glioblastoma.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Scott DeWitt officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery and will follow the luncheon. Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Darrel married Valerie A. (Mills) Ragland on July 12, 1997, in Omaha. Their 24-year marriage and life were primarily in North Platte.
Born in Clinton, MO to William and Mary Helen Ragland on August 28, 1956, Darrel was the 4th of five children. He graduated from Clinton Senior High School in 1974 and then the University of Missouri in Columbia in 1978 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. He excelled on the meat judging and livestock judging teams in both high school and college and was a member of 4-H, FFA, and the Farmhouse Fraternity.
He worked for Drovers Journal and was a partner in Ragland Angus, then working for Al Conover of the National Livestock Brokers, managing Angus livestock sales throughout the Midwest. Darrel went on to purchase National Livestock Brokers and later moved to Federated Insurance in North Platte from 1986 until retirement on December 31, 2014. Darrel worked with his son Andrew in establishing a thriving lawn care business, eventually taking ownership of this business in North Platte as Andrew graduated from college.
Darrel was a devoted and faithful Christian, and member of the Baptist Church in his communities of residence until joining Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in North Platte. Darrel’s faith was a central part of his life and he was active in mentoring young Christians, leading Bible studies in his home, and supporting Deborah’s Legacy as a volunteer and board member. Darrel was a member of the Gideons. Darrel was active in the community, coaching Andrew’s baseball teams, and helping with Boy Scouts, among other activities.
In 2019, with the move to Hastings, Darrel and Val became part of the community of the Evangelical Free Church. Darrel enjoyed running, back porch conversations, trips to Mexico, and being anywhere the kids and grandkids were.
Darrel is preceded in death by his parents of Clinton, MO; father-in-law Duane Mills of Hastings; and brother-in-law Steven Mills of CO.
Darrel is survived by the love of his life, Valerie; step-children he loved as his own, and more than life itself, Alison (& Kevin) Joyce; grandchildren, Patrick and Christopher of San Francisco, CA, Abby (& Nick) Stoddard, grandchildren, Cooper, Ezra, Oliver, Willow, and Thea of Grand Island; Andrew (& Taryn) Huber, future grandbaby expected in December of Omaha; mother-in-law, Gloria Mills, Val’s grandmother, Regina Lucas both of Hastings; siblings, Janice Ragland, Liberty, MO, Nancy Ragland, Mesa, AZ, Bill (& Linda) Ragland, Tunas, MO, Roy (& Chris) Ragland, Liberty, MO; nieces and nephews, Jonathan (& April) Ragland, Ashley (& Tom) Dilley, Stanton Ragland, Garrett Ragland, Culley (& Colette) Creach, Marlena Wells, and Rebecca Wells; numerous great-nieces, nephews, friends and family, who he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Deborah’s Legacy of North Platte or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
