Roseland, Nebraska, resident Darrell August ‘DA’ Heuertz, 96, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland with Father Nathan Hall officiating.
Burial with military rites by Juniata American Legion will be at Roseland Cemetery in Roseland.
Visitation will be Friday, June 17 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home and from 5-7 p.m. with family present at the Church, and also one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for future designation.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Darrell’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.