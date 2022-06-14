Roseland, Nebraska resident Darrell August ‘DA’ Heuertz, 96, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland with Father Nathan Hall officiating. Burial with military rites by Juniata American Legion will be at Roseland Cemetery in Roseland. Visitation will be Friday, June 17 from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home and from 5-7 p.m. with family present at the church, and also one hour before the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for future designation. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Darrell’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Darrell was born December 23, 1925, in Juniata, NE to Aloysius and Leona (Gentert) Heuertz. He graduated from Roseland High School in 1944. Darrell married Rosella Erthum on February 7, 1953. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Korea.
Darrell farmed in Roseland and took over his father’s family farm in 1954. While he was farming he also worked at the State Hospital. In April of 1965 Darrell opened DA Sinclair Service station and ran that until 1976 when the local Co-Op purchased it. Darrell continued to work there until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Juniata American Legion. Darrell enjoyed golfing, mechanic work, and lawn care. He was a very ornery guy and a jokester.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James & Philbert; sister, Audrey Hulbert; and in-laws, Richard and Marjorie Erthum.
Survivors include his wife, Rosella Heuertz; children, Linda (Tom) Hall, Steve (Carolyn) Heuertz, Cheryl (Kevin) Harpham, Deb (Brian) Fritz, Michelle (Terry) Cannon, Greg (Michelle) Heuertz, Diane (Alan) Barbee; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Marian (Dennis) Weis; sisters-in-law, Shirley Storm, Mary Ann Heuertz; brothers-in-law, Ben Hulbert, Wes (Marilyn) Schliep.
