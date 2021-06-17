Darrell Ward, 88, of Nelson, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2021 in Deshler.
Services are scheduled for Monday, June 21, at 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday with family present from 4-6 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be at Nelson Cemetery in Nelson. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is in charge of arrangements.
