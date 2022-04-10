Darren D. Krull, 54, of Elwood, Nebraska, passed away April 7, 2022, in the line of duty while serving his community.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Our Redeemer LCMS in Elwood with Pastor Aaron Witt officiating.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Our Redeemer LCMS, with family present. Burial will be in the Hanover Cemetery near Glenvil.
Murray Wilson Funeral Directing of Hastings is serving the family.
Darren was born to Gary and Glenda (Wells) Krull on December 19, 1967, in Hastings. Darren grew up in Glenvil and graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1986 and joined the Glenvil Fire Department.
After graduation, he married his wife Cheryl (Stolley) Krull on March 9, 1990. Through the union, he gained three beautiful daughters, Tessa Sadd, Christina Davison, and Roxann Bieck. They resided in Glenvil when he joined the service and was stationed in Oklahoma.
Eventually they moved to Southwestern Nebraska where Darren ended up working for Aurora Coop. Here he enjoyed his time managing and serving the local community.
Throughout his life, he dedicated thirty-six years to firefighting and EMT services where he was Fire Chief in the communities of Overton and Elwood for a combined eighteen years. Darren lived his life fully dedicated to helping, teaching, and serving others.
Darren loved traveling with his wife, spending time with his grandkids, and woodworking in his shop. He also had a special place in his heart for his dog, Ace, which he taught to pray before meals.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl of Elwood; children Christina and Christopher Davison of Bertrand, Roxann and Brad Bieck of Aurora and grandchildren, Clayton, Amber, Tristen, Skeet, Briley, Rhett, Brek, and Piper.
He is also survived by his parents, Gary and Glenda (Wells) Krull of Glenvil; and sisters, Michelle Harm and significant other and family of Stratton; and Amy Krull of Glenvil.
His nephews, Blake and Kila Krull and Chandler Harm; niece, Katlin Harm and many other extended family and friends.
Darren was preceded in death by his daughter, Tessa Sadd; grandparents, Claus and Grace Krull and Bud and Maxine Wells; Uncle, Mike Shaw, Aunt, Janice Stahl, and cousin, Scott Stahl.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
The family of Chief Krull wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has shown their love and support during this difficult time. And a special thank you to all his firefighter and EMT family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.