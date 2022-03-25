David A. LaBrie, 77, of Minden, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his home in Minden.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Heartwell with Rev. Evan Winter officiating. The service will be streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Interment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Dave’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
David Alan LaBrie was born on July 18, 1944 in Hastings to Glenn and Lurye (Rader) LaBrie. He grew up on the family farm near Giltner and graduated from Giltner High School. On April 13, 1965, he was united in marriage to Sandra “Sandy” L. Witt in Hastings and to this union, two children were born: Kimberly J. and Jennifer L. The family made their home in Minden where Dave was employed by Husker Power of Hastings for many years before retiring.
Dave was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. John’s Catholic Church, the American Legion, and the Minden Country Club where he enjoyed the many friendships he made throughout the years. Dave enjoyed Husker football, boxing, NCAA Basketball, NASCAR, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and his beloved dog, Chase. Dave was a talented handy man and some of his fondest memories took place while traveling to Saudi Arabia to help their people learn how to build modular homes.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Kimberly LaBrie and Jack Rediger of Gretna, and Jennifer Madsen and husband James of Minden; grandchildren, Meghan Bunger of Nashville, TN, Jacob Bunger of New York City, NY, Josie Madsen of Omaha, and Janessa Madsen of Minden; brothers, Robert “Jody” LaBrie, Richard LaBrie, Thomas LaBrie, Timothy LaBrie, Francis LaBrie, and Jeff LaBrie; sisters, Donna Simcoe, and JoAnne Lambert; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sandy in 2016; and sister, Margaret Baxa; and nephew, Bartt LaBrie.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
