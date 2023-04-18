David Aaron Nelson, beloved husband, son, and father, 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, Nebraska.

Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Josh Davis officiating. There will be no burial at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation as David’s wishes were to be cremated. Memorials in David’s name may be given to Faith Lutheran Church.