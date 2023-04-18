David Aaron Nelson, beloved husband, son, and father, 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Josh Davis officiating. There will be no burial at this time.
There will be no viewing or visitation as David’s wishes were to be cremated. Memorials in David’s name may be given to Faith Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to David’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
David was born November 18, 1960, in Denver, CO, to Aaron O. and Claudia J. (Giesert) Nelson. He attended high school at Fred N. Thomas Career Education Center in Denver.
Following his graduation from high school, he attended Normandale Community College of Bloomington, MN, Metro State College of Denver, CO, and the University of Colorado Denver.
David served in the U.S. Air Force where he furthered his education, graduating with a degree in electronic engineering. While serving with the Air Force, he fought in the Sandinista Contras Conflict in Nicaragua.
He entered the service as an airman first and was promoted to staff sergeant upon his discharge. He received the Air Force Training Ribbon, Longevity Ribbon, Outstanding Unit Ribbon, Meritorious Service Ribbon, one service medal, one oak leaf cluster, and two accommodations.
Upon his return to the USA, he met and married Jaime Lynn Tryon of Hastings, and they raised four children together: Uriah Tryon, Melissa A. Watters, Rhiannon L. Tryon, and Rebecca “Becky” Errico.
They were subsequently blessed with three grandchildren. On April 6, 2019, Jaime passed away after a brief illness.
David was employed by T & L Irrigation of Hastings for 21 years as an electrical engineer from August 20, 2001, until his death on April 16, 2023.
He took great pride in his work, serving clients from across the U.S. and internationally. He will be greatly missed by all of his co-workers and friends.
David met Shannon Nocera in 2020 and they were joined in marriage on May 25, 2022. He was blessed with the addition of another daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and Sage Haythorn of Arthur, NE, and two grandchildren, Steel Daniel and Stoli James Haythorn.
David was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, a place he called home. He was a gourmet cook, winning two chili cookoffs in Hastings with his specially developed and secret recipe.
At home, he loved to BBQ, play cribbage and backgammon, and was an avid apiarist/beekeeper.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Claudia Nelson and first wife, Jaime Tryon.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Nocera; son, Uriah Tryon; daughters, Melissa Watters, Rhiannon Tryon, Rebecca Errico, Kelley Haythorn; grandchildren, Steel Daniel Haythorn, Stoli Jaymes Haythorn; father, Aaron Nelson; sisters and spouses, Angie and Bill True, Paula and Gary Sims, Krisi and T.J. House; many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends; beloved cats, Maze, Lucy, Kiki, Tuffy Bear, and Tiger Lily.
