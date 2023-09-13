David Haase

Hastings, Nebraska, resident David Alan Haase, 76, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 18, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar and Pastor Josh Davis officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

