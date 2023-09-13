Hastings, Nebraska, resident David Alan Haase, 76, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 18, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar and Pastor Josh Davis officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. with family present 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to David’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
David was born September 4, 1947, in Hastings to Richard and Marie (Kaiser) Haase. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1965.
David married Sue Helms. To this union two children were born. They later divorced. He married Deanna Cooper on May 23, 1976, and to this union, one child was born.
David worked as a mason at Hastings Regional Center for 40-plus years until he retired. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. David enjoyed spending his time with his family and grandchildren.
He enjoyed working outside and was very particular about his lawn. David enjoyed grilling and sprint car races.
David was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; several in-laws; and many other family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Deanna Haase; children, Timothy and Kathy Haase, Amy Morgan, Melissa Svoboda; grandchildren, Emily and Ty Makor, Isiah Haase, Bailey Morgan, Kayla Morgan, Reagan Morgan, Zachary Svoboda, Makenzie Svoboda, Breanna Svoboda; and sisters, Carol Haase, Mary McLean
