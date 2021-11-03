David Dean Dunn, 80, of Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at his home in Blue Hill. There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Dave was born on June 27, 1941 to Gene and Eunice A. (Rydquist) Dunn at Inavale, NE. He graduated from Red Cloud High School in 1959. Dave served in the United States Air Force for four years doing two tours in Vietnam. After his discharge from the Air Force, Dave worked as a Fire Fighter for the City of Denver, CO for 25 years, retiring in 1992. On June 4, 1992 he married Oma L. Tuck in Denver. They moved from Denver to Blue Hill in January 1993.
Dave is survived by his wife, Oma of Blue Hill; two sisters, Sharon (Ron) Kudrna of Red Cloud and Pauline (Larry) Niles of Omaha; two brothers, Robert Dunn of Denver, CO and Hiram Dunn of Red Oak, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Vicki Sibley; two brothers, Don and Steve Dunn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.