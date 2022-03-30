Juniata, Nebraska resident, David Dean Kusek, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:30 am at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan with Father Adam Sughroue and Father Joseph Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow the services at St. Patrick’s cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm with a rosary following at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorial’s are to be directed to Kelsey Kusek for later designation.
David was born April 9th, 1971, to Denis and Joyce (Roschynialski) Kusek in St. Paul, Nebraska. David was born into a family that included two older brothers, Timothy (Tim) and James. David was the youngest of this group for 15 years and he became a big brother himself to Denis Kusek Jr.
David grew up between Ashton and Rockville on the farm his family owned. He attended elementary school in Ashton through the 6th grade just prior to the school's closing. David then attended middle school and high school in Loup City and graduated in 1989. David was proud to have earned a state speech championship for the school during his senior year.
David moved to Grand Island and worked in steel fabrication. He was working at a successful restaurant when he was blessed to meet his true love. David met Karla in July of 1999. The couple became a family in January 2000. In August of 2000, Karla and David welcomed a daughter, Kelsey Denise Kristine Kusek.
After their marriage and the birth of their daughter, David completed his degree to become a Nursing Home Administrator. In 2002, he was able to utilize this education and his talents to serve the residents under his care and had the opportunity to share their life stories. After stepping away from administration David opted to venture into the insurance industry. David spent just shy of 10 years as an agent and was an agent that his customers could count on no matter the day or time.
Dave was an active member of the Knights of Columbus council #11824 and served as a 4th Degree Knight. He was dedicated to the beautification of St. Patrick’s cemetery. In his free time, he could be found spending time with his friends or family. He was a lifelong Huskers fan who would do anything for anyone.
After Karla’s passing in 2015 life changed dramatically for the Kusek family. A widowed father raising a teenage daughter would appear to be a challenge. Thankfully David and Karla raised their child together and a sensible base was set before her passing.
David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karla Kusek (Kula), his grandparents, Vincent and Christine Kusek and Louis and Ernestine (Tina) Roschynialski, and his in-laws Edward and Jeannie Kula.
Those left behind to remember David include the most precious child in his life, Kelsey Kusek— the next leader of the free world if he has his way, his parents, Denis Sr. and Joyce, his brothers and their wives, Tim and Shannon, James and Sherri, Denis Jr. and Faith, as well as nieces and nephews. Beyond these family members there are also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
“God gave me this life to make a difference. I think the difference he wanted me to make involved the life he gave me. God gave me the opportunity to be Karla’s husband and we were blessed with a daughter that was raised to believe she will make a difference. I believe and pray that I am right.”
-David Kusek
