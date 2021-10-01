David “Dave” John Collett, 69, of Hastings, Nebraska died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard. He was surrounded with love and care as he transitioned from life on this earth to the life eternal with our Heavenly Father.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:30 am at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Dave was born November 16, 1951 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to Jack and Helen Collett. Dave completed his education at Vincent Massey High School and went on to work with his father in the Hide Industry. Dave worked in the Hide Industry for over 30 years, and eventually transitioned into Car Sales before retiring in 2015.
Dave loved golf, music, a great hamburger, his rescue dog Bella, and most importantly his family. Whether that be watching his son Rob pitch a curveball from the pitcher’s mound, coaching his son Graeme in hockey, or serving alongside his wife Wilma with the “Open Table Mission” at Grace United Methodist Church.
David is survived by his wife, Wilma Collett of Hastings; sons, Rob (Brianna) Collett, and Graeme (Jetonne) Collett; four grandsons, William, Micah, Jack and Levi; brother, Mark (Jackie) Collett, their sons, Eric and Ian; sister-in-law, Susan (Stephen) Kukkonen, their children, Jennifer, David, Stephen and their spouses and children.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Helen Collett; in-laws, Bill and Gene Benson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Start Over Rover of Hastings, or to the “Open Table Mission” at Grace United Methodist Church of Hastings.
