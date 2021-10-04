Hastings, Nebraska resident David “Dave” R. Tatro, 61, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Hastings with Pastor Larry Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at the Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Dave was born January 10, 1960, in Denver, CO, the son of Lloyd and Jane (DuPre) Tatro. He attended Sandy Creek High School. Dave married Stacey Guilfoyle on May 8, 1980, in Clay Center. To this union there were five children born. They later separated.
He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, and was artistic working with fiberglass. Dave loved time spent with his family and friends.
Dave is survived by his children, David (Michelle) Tatro, Jr. of Hastings, Jeremy (Krista) Tatro of Superior, Brian (Lisa) Tatro of Lincoln, and Amanda Tatro and fiancé Dylan Bradfield of Madison, SD; grandchildren, Carli, Gavin, Conner, Lainey, Rori, Harper, Piper, Emily, Malyn, Tiernan, and Cerise; father, Lloyd Tatro and fiancé Betty Mehmen of Hastings; siblings, Wayne (Julie) Tatro of Black Diamond, WA, Roni (Greg) Kopetzky of Longmont, CO, Janet Spencer and significant other Marv Harms, and Kim (Rod) Hunt all of Hastings; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Tatro; grandson, Ryker Tatro; and mother, Jane Tatro.
