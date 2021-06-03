A Celebration of Life Gathering for David L. Johnson, Jr. will be held on Sunday, June 13, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Holdrege, Nebraska. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
David Lee Johnson, Jr., 52 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. David was born on July 14, 1968 in Kearney, Nebraska, the middle of three children born to David L., Sr. and Margaret (Upson) Johnson. He attended Bertrand Public Schools in Bertrand, Nebraska and graduated from Bertrand High School, with the class of 1987.
Following his education, David worked at Allstate in Hastings.
On January 24, 2017, David was united in marriage to Candy M. Ribera in Elwood. The couple made their home in Bertrand, where David worked as a mechanic and also worked as a farm hand in the area.
David was a loving son and husband, and proud father, and grandfather.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents; sister, Valarie Meyers; and a niece, Martika Johnson.
David leaves to celebrate his life his wife, Candy Johnson of Bertrand; son, Brandon Johnson and his wife, Karie of Hastings; one grandson, Ayden Johnson; mother, Margaret Duffy of Bertrand; father, David L. Johnson, Sr. of Holdrege; sister, Michelle “Shelly” Johnson of Holdrege; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There will be no viewing or visitation. The family is honoring his wish for cremation.
A memorial has been established in David’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
