David Loren Nienkamp was born in Woodland, California on June 19, 1947 and died in Omaha, Nebraska on July 7, 2022.
David was the youngest of 4 brothers. He lived in Woodland, New Orleans, Western NE, Oskaloosa IA, and Genoa OH. He attended school in Crete, NE from 7th grade through his graduation from Doane College (now University), and completed a masters degree at UNK in 1975.
He taught and coached for 33 years at Sandy Creek High School (now SCUD #5) and retired in 2002. Following a Mandel Fellowship in 1999-2000, he became a regional education coordinator for the USHMM in Washington DC and worked with the ADL-Jewish Center in Omaha to help train school teachers on teaching the Holocaust. He was an active member of the Church of the Plains in Edgar NE, and enjoyed tending to his garden, yard, and woodstove, and working on his model train set.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lorene Nienkamp; brothers Gary and wife Ann, Bob and wife Joann, and brother Bill; father and mother-in-law Keith and Ruth Willets; brother-in-law Kenneth Willets; nieces Deborah Nienkamp and Sherry Willets; and nephew Edward Willets.
Left to cherish his memory are wife Sandra; daughter Michelle; son Paul; grandchildren Faith and Tony Meyer; sister-in-laws Bonnie Nienkamp and Patricia Luck; brothers-in-law John Willets and wife Connie, Bill Willets; many nieces and nephews, and treasured extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held this Thursday 10:30 am July 14, 2022, at the Church of the Plains in Edgar, NE. Pastor Ethan Feistner will be officiating. Private family burial will be held in the Edgar Cemetery, Edgar, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral home of Edgar, NE is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.