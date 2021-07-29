David Reiners was born on February 10, 1958 and raised in Hastings, Nebraska. He died Saturday, July 24, 2021 of heart failure at the age of 63.
To celebrate his life, family and friends are asked to toast Dave either in the comfort of their home or at his "home away from home," The Barrel Bar, Saturday, Aug 7 from 2-4 pm. Please be mindful of COVID guidelines.
Dave attended Adams Central High School (Class of 76). For more than 20 years Dave was not only dedicated, but a driving force while working for his father on the family farm. He was known to be able to fix anything and later worked as a mechanic for Werner Construction from 1999-2012.
Dave enjoyed his home in the country, hanging out with friends, boating, and motorcycles. He always had a smile between those dimples and was known for his sense of humor. He was a proud man, extremely generous, well-liked, and a good friend with an open-door policy to many. He was someone who loved deeply. Dave had a few meaningful long-term relationships and was married once briefly. His pride and joy were his steadfast companions, German shepherds named Jack and later Ten, who outlived his owner.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Duane Reiners and Donna Reiners Binfield.
He is survived by his brothers, Greg Reiners and wife Janice Reiners, Joel Reiners; sister, Robin Reiners; his nieces and nephews, Jess Reiners, Becka Reiners, Jody Stutzman, Jake Stutzman, James Reiners, and Roxanne Reiners.
May he rest in peace.
