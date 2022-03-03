Former Hastings, Nebraska resident David V. Evans died on Friday, February 25, 2022 in Arlington, VA.
He was born December 9, 1941 to C. Vernon and Mildred Evans in Arapahoe, NE. They moved to Hastings when he was 3 and he was educated in Hastings Public Schools, holds a bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College, a master of arts in political science from The Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University and work toward a doctorate in political science at Penn State. He received an honorary doctorate from Hastings College in 1998 when he was the commencement speaker.
David was an authority on federal education law and was widely recognized for his strong management skills. He was Legislative Associate for Higher Education of the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Postsecondary Education, Training and Lifelong Learning. In that capacity he worked directly for Congressman Dale E. Kildee, the subcommittee’s ranking minority member.
Prior to his House appointment Mr. Evans served for 19 years with the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Education, Arts and Humanities. He served on that subcommittee as a professional staff member and director, and worked directly for U.S. Senator Clairborne Pell. He played a key leadership role in the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act of 1986, 1992, and 1998; reauthorization of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act in 1978, 1988, and 1994; the rewriting of the Vocational Education Act in 1984, 1990, and 1996, and other important legislation such as The Education for Economic Security and Goals 2000 Act.
In addition to his House responsibilities Mr. Evans was a co-founder and member of the board of directors of VOTIVO. Ltd, a candle manufacturing company with corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington. He also served as administrative assistant to the governor of Rhode Island and special assistant to the governor of NE.
David is survived by Georgie Evans of Hastings, sister in law; niece Michelle (Greg) Evans Howard of Rapid City SD; nephew Mike (Paula) Evans of Nokomis FL; nephew Jamey (Susan) Evans of Lakewood Co, 7 great nieces and nephews and their children, many cousins, many friends, and his dog Gaelic.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dr. Charles Evans.
Services are pending. Please view the obituary and sign the family guest book at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com. Memorials can be given to Shenandoah Animal Shelter, Salve Regina University (The Pell Center) or the Hastings College Evans Family Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.