David Vernon Osborn, 71, of Malcolm, Nebraska, passed away January 6, 2023.
He was born December 11, 1951 in Joplin, MO, to Elmer and Jo Ann (Lindley) Osborn.
Dave retired from Magellan Pipeline (Doniphan) in 2007.
He was actively involved in The Hastings Volunteer Fire Department, The Oil Chemical and Atomic Workers Union, also known as PACE, Boy Scouts of America (Overland Trails Council), Order of the Arrow (Tatanka Anpetu-Wi Lodge #94), The Elks Club (Hastings), and The German American Society (Omaha).
He also loved camping, fishing, hunting, playing golf, playing card and board games with friends and family, and riding his Harley with Diane.
Dave was a man who had a thirst for life that could not be quenched. He loved adventures, travel, and sharing the experiences of life with his family.
He loved his friends like family and looked forward to the time they spent together.
Dave is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane (Koepke) Osborn; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Scott Wegener of Omaha; son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Heather Osborn of Malcolm; daughter and son-in-law, Dayna and Casey Mattson of Lincoln; grandchildren, Harrison Wegener, Eve Mattson, Emily Mattson, Reece Osborn, Ryan Osborn, and Vincent Puterbaugh; mother, Jo Ann Osborn of Omaha; siblings, Brenda Osborn of Ashland; Bob and Hope Osborn of Dundee, FL; Robin and Tom Somma of Ashland; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Koepke of Littleton, CO; Linda Koepke of Hastings.
He was also loved by 14 nieces and nephews, and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dave’s wishes to be cremated were honored and a celebration of life gathering is Saturday February 4, 2023, at Lincoln FireFighter's Reception Hall at 241 Victory Ln, Lincoln, NE 68528.
In lieu of flowers, we’re asking those interested to make donations to the some of the organizations Dave was passionate about:
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation2?2376.donation=form1&df_id=2376&s_src=jdrf.org&s_subsrc=homeFooter&_ga=2.102509512.858543163.1673405090-870625171.1673405090
Scouts BSA https://donations.scouting.org/?_gl=1*yraic5*_ga*MTIzMjY4NTc2My4xNjczNDAwMzk0*_ga_20G0JHESG4*MTY3MzQwMDM5My4xLjEuMTY3MzQwMDM5My42MC4wLjA.&_ga=2.28071868.1870851959.1673400394-1232685763.1673400394#/national/
Brothers Helping Brothers https://www.brothershelpingbrothers.org/about-us/
Dave’s grandkids described him as “a light,”; he had a way of making everyone feel like his best friend. Dave was always the last person on the porch waving goodbye as you left his house. We know he is waving at us all.
