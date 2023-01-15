David Vernon Osborn, 71, of Malcolm, Nebraska, died January 6, 2023.
A Life Celebration Gathering will be Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane, in Lincoln, NE.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to JDRF, Boy Scouts of America or Brothers Helpers.
