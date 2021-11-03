David W. Nicholas, 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away October 31, 2021 at the Sunrise Country Manor in Milford.
David was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and Moose Lodge. He retired from Stephenson School Supply. He was a Navy Veteran serving from 1954-1957. He was also Vice President MW Anderson Construction and a salesman for Morton Buildings.
David is survived by his daughter, Jeanette (Lute) Mullinex of South Sioux City; son, David (Linda) Nicholas of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jacob, Sarai, Emily, Jeremiah; great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Nicholas; sister, Sharon (Gary) Armes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Nicholas and his parents.
Funeral service is scheduled for Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Viewing will be held Thursday, November 4th from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.