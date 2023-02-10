Hastings, Nebraska resident David W. Strong, 63, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Funeral service is 11:00 am, Monday, February 13, 2023, at Church of Christ in Hastings, NE with Pastor Russ Dudrey officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at church. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
David was born March 26, 1959, in Hastings, Nebraska, the son of William and Kathryn (Gallagher) Strong. He graduated from Adams Central High School with the class of 1977. David enjoyed a career in the transportation industry and loved the open road. He cherished his granddaughter and enjoyed fishing, music, traveling, trains, Husker football, basketball and Tom Brady.
David is survived by his children, Kaleigh Strong (significant other, Kevin Horan) of Ogden Dunes, IN and Philip Strong (fiancé, Sophia Zagar) of Johnston, IA; granddaughter, Riplin; brothers, Charles "Chuck" Strong (Gail) of Bainbridge Island, WA, John Strong (Nannette) of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Jeff Strong (Rachel) of Kearney, NE; along with numerous nieces and nephews including Bill and Kristi Strong of McMinville, OR and Christy & Everette Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William "Bill" Strong and Ron Strong; and sister Elaine Strong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.