Hastings, Nebraska resident David W. Strong, 63, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings, Nebraska.

Funeral service is 11:00 am, Monday, February 13, 2023, at Church of Christ in Hastings, NE with Pastor Russ Dudrey officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at church. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting with arrangements.

