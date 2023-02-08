Hastings, Nebraska resident David W. Strong, 63, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 5:39 pm
