Sutton, Nebraska resident Dean A. Kissler, 89, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home in Sutton.
A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m., with Father Doug Daro officiating. Private Inurnment will be held at the Swan Valley Cemetery near Swanton, NE. In honoring his wish to be cremated there will not be a visitation or viewing.
