Kenesaw, Nebraska resident Dean G. Jacobitz, 91, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Services will be Saturday, November 27, at 10 a.m. at Zion Wanda Lutheran Church, Rural Juniata with Reverend Lon Landsmann officiating. Burial will be in Zion Wanda Church Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Friday, November 26, from 5-7 pm at the Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Zion Wanda Cemetery Fund and the Lutheran Hour Ministries.
Dean was born November 19, 1930, in rural Adams County, Nebraska to Ernst and Elsie (Kleier) Jacobitz. He grew up in rural Kenesaw and received his education from District 44 and Kenesaw Public Schools. He entered the Army in 1951 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953. On April 24, 1954 he married Adina (Klusman) at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dewberry, Indiana. After which the couple lived in rural Kenesaw where he farmed. He was a member of the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church and held many offices there. He was involved in the church bowling team and enjoyed coaching baseball. One of Dean’s greatest accomplishments was getting his four sons started in farming, which they continue to do to this day.
Dean is survived by his four sons and spouses, David (Cindy) of Kenesaw, Gordon (Sandy) of Holstein, Larry (Kim) of Hastings, and Randy (Phyllis) of Juniata; grandchildren, Adam (Molly) Jacobitz, Taylor (Brianna) Jacobitz, Jeremy Jacobitz, Melissa (Rev. Daniel) Galchutt, Nathan (Amanda) Jacobitz, Luann (Chris) Scheufele, Brett (Amelia) Jacobitz, Chris (Kayla) Jacobitz, Breanna Jacobitz, April Harrison, and Cody (Megan) Krous; 30 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Delano (Fran) Jacobitz and Verdon (Carol) Jacobitz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernst and Elsie; brothers, Elmer Jacobitz and Virgil Jacobitz; and grandsons, Matthew and Mark Jacobitz.
