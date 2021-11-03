Dean H. Hohnstein, 83, of Wheaton, Illinois passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Rosedale Methodist Church in Doniphan. Pastor Scott Evans will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to family for future designation.
