Dean Harlan Hohnstein was born as a late Christmas gift to Pauline (Yost) Hohnstein and George W. Hohnstein in Clay Center, Nebraska on December 27, 1937.
Growing up, Dean lived with his parents and older brother George in Trumbull, Harvard and Hastings.
Dean graduated from Trumbull High School in 1955, and then went on to the University of Nebraska. He graduated from the University in 1959 with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Dean remained a lifelong Husker fan. He was able to return to attend some football games over the years, but otherwise was watching on TV and rooting them on. His 2001 Limited Edition Eric Crouch signed football, personally addressed to him, always remained securely on his mantle.
Dean married Cathryn Linn Rainforth on June 10, 1959, at the Rosedale Church in Doniphan. Dean and Cathryn (Cathy) moved to Los Angeles, CA after getting married, and lived there for just about a year--long enough to see the Dodgers win the 1959 World Series.
Then a job change took Dean and Cathy to Milwaukee, WI, where Dad started his career working for Allis-Chalmers while Cathy taught in Milwaukee. A few years later they moved to Brookfield, WI to start a family. They had three children; Gregory, Suzanne, and Scott.
Dean remained with Allis-Chalmers, which eventually became Siemens, and that included job transfers to Bradenton, FL and Cincinnati, OH. Dad retired after working 42 years as a Mechanical Engineer for Siemens, and he still has a couple of patents listed in his name. Dean spent the last six years living in Wheaton, IL to be near family.
Dean and Cathy enjoyed trips to Colorado and Kenora, Ontario, for fishing at Dean's brother's fly-in fishing lodge there. But most of all, they enjoyed annual family summer trips back to Doniphan and Hastings to see and spend time with family.
Dean loved the Huskers, and also followed the Green Bay Packers from living in Milwaukee for 25 years.
In addition to marrying his wife, Dean said one of his proudest moments was seeing all three of his children graduate from both high school and college.
Dad cherished being “Papa Dean” to his grandchildren—celebrating birthdays, enjoying their sporting events, hosting the annual turkey hunt, and reading ‘Twas the Night before Christmas. Faith was also important to Dean, and he was always a member of either a Methodist or Presbyterian Church in the area where he lived.
Dean is survived by his son, Greg (Sally); daughter, Suzanne; and son Scott (partner Alicia). Dean is also survived by four of his five grandchildren from Greg and Sally, Charles, Cathryn, Merideth, and James.
Preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and George; his brother, George; his wife, Cathryn; and grandson, Joseph.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Rosedale Methodist Church in Doniphan. Pastor Scott Evans will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to family for future designation.
